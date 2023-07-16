Subculture are your new IMPACT tag team champions.
The duo (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews) won a wild four-way that also included Sami Callihan, Rich Swann, Moose, Brian Myers, and ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin), who had their tag title run ended at 141 days. This was the fourth title change on Slammiversary. Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly won the Knockouts tag team titles, Kenny King captured the IMPACT Digital Media title, and Lio Rush won the X-Division title.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
SUBCULTURE capture the IMPACT Tag Team Titles!
The Rascals cost Ace of Beys the titles.#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/JNwBzn6Kq0
