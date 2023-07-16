IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new matchup for this evening’s television tapings from St. Clair College In Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Tommy Dreamer will be teaming with hockey legend Darren McCarty to battle Champagne Singh and Shera, with McCarty’s Stanley Cup Championship rings on the line. A press release has since been issued giving further details about the match, which will air on AXS TV on July 27th. Check it out below.

NHL legend Darren McCarty played a major role as the Special Enforcer in a tag team pro wrestling match Saturday night, July 15, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada – and is set for an upcoming tag team match for IMPACT Wrestling as a participant.

The four-time Stanley Cup champion from the Detroit Red Wings, McCarty was the Special Enforcer for the battle between the evil alliance of Bully Ray and Deaner against Canadian favorites Scott D’Amore and Eric Young in one of the highlight matches at Slammiversary, held at the St. Clair College Sportsplex in front of a standing-room-only crowd.

McCarty ultimately sided with D’Amore and Young, delivering a Stunner to Bully Ray and then helping slam him through a table, leading to the victory for the hometown heroes.

The Slammiversary match featured a reunion of Team Canada, one of the most legendary factions in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling history. D’Amore was the longtime Coach for Team Canada, which featured Eric Young and the powerhouse of the pack, A1, who made a surprise appearance at Slammiversary, helping D’Amore and Young grab the victory, much to the delight of the Windsory faithful.

McCarty will be in action for IMPACT Wrestling on Sunday night, July 16, at the St. Clair College Sportsplex, teaming with Tommy Dreamer against the team of Champagne Singh and Shera – with all four of McCarty’s Stanley Cup rings on the line. The McCarty match will air on #IMPACTonAXSTV on Thursday night, July 27.