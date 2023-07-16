A new title match has been announced for ROH Death Before Dishonor.
Katsuyori Shibata will defend his ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia at the event, which takes place on July 21st from the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan made the announcement on his official Twitter account.
This Friday, 7/21
ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor
Trenton, NJ#ROH Pure Title Match@K_Shibata2022 vs @GarciaWrestling
After former ROH Pure Champion Garcia scored a pin in a tag team match on #AEWDynamite over current Champion Shibata, they'll battle for the title THIS Friday on ppv! https://t.co/u3GHrKWQNV pic.twitter.com/9KsNUpEw53
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 16, 2023
ROH World Championship Match
Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. TBD
ROH Television Championship Match
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Dalton Castle
ROH Pure Championship Match
Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Daniel Garcia