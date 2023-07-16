A new title match has been announced for ROH Death Before Dishonor.

Katsuyori Shibata will defend his ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia at the event, which takes place on July 21st from the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan made the announcement on his official Twitter account.

This Friday, 7/21

ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor

After former ROH Pure Champion Garcia scored a pin in a tag team match on #AEWDynamite over current Champion Shibata, they'll battle for the title THIS Friday on ppv!

ROH World Championship Match

Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. TBD

ROH Television Championship Match

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Dalton Castle

ROH Pure Championship Match

Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Daniel Garcia