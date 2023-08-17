AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Uproxx to hype up his company’s August 27th All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium. During his chat, Khan would be asked about whether there were any other potential venues in the U.K. that he was looking at to run the historic show.

Khan says that Craven Cottage was another potential venue that he was looking at, but adds that Wembley was not only more economical, but a much bigger stadium.

There’s two places I thought about. One is also very dear to my heart, and that’s Craven Cottage. Wembley is, for a pro wrestling event, the more economical choice for many reasons. In that, you can have much more capacity for attendance since Wembley is a larger stadium by far, and also, the same wonderful charms of Craven Cottage and all the history of that magnificent venue.

He later reveals that running All In at Craven Cottage would actually have cost AEW millions more to produce.

(Craven Cottage) poses so many challenges to loading in a pro wrestling event and it would cost millions more to produce the event at Craven Cottage than at Wembley.

