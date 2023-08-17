Several pro wrestling stars have been backstage for recent AEW Dynamite tapings, according to Fightful Select. Numerous non-AEW talents attended last night’s Dynamite in Nashville, including CJ Perry (fka Lana). Perry was at Dynamite with her husband Miro as they live in the area. While Perry has stayed busy, she has done very little pro wrestling work since WWE released her in June 2021, but in recent months she has teased possibly appearing for AEW.

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was backstage for this week’s Dynamite in Nashville. She has expressed some interest in making appearances, but has done very little pro wrestling work since being released from WWE in October 2017. Rae made a brief appearance on the January 21, 2022 SmackDown, for an angle with Natalya, and then entered the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble at #23, but was eliminated in less than one minute by Natalya.

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette was also backstage at Dynamite this week as a visitor.

Jade Cargill was backstage for the August 9 Dynamite in Columbus, OH. Cargill remains under contract to the company, and is currently taking some planned time off. Cargill has not wrestled since losing the AEW TBS Title to Kris Statlander at Double Or Nothing on May 28, which also ended her 60-match winning streak.

