Tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen special from Nashville featured Britt Baker taking on The Bunny in a singles-matchup, with the winner earning a spot in the Four-Way women’s title match at the All in pay-per-view.

Baker managed to defeat Bunny after hitting a curb-stomp and will go on to challenge for the AEW women’s title, which she has held once before. She will join Toni Storm, Saraya, and the current champion Hikaru Shida in the match on August 27th at Wembley.

Britt Baker defeats The Bunny and now the AEW Womens Championship 4-Way Match is set for Wembley#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/wJ8nOPG4bc — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 17, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN

AEW World Championship Match

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

Coffin Match:

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

ROH Tag Team Championship Match (ZERO HOUR)

Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & AEW World Champion MJF

Stadium Stampede Match:

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, TBD) vs. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros, Best Friends

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Kota Ibushi

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Full results to tonight’s Fight for the Fallen can be found here.