Lacey Evans is now a free agent as it has been revealed that her WWE contract expired.

As noted earlier, Evans changed her name on social media late last night and indicated that she was on her way out of WWE. It was then reported early this morning that Evans was done with WWE but no other details were provided.

In an update, PWInsider has confirmed that Evans is no longer with WWE as her contract has expired and was not renewed. She is a free agent for the first time since signing with WWE in April 2016.

Evans was still listed on the internal WWE roster as of this afternoon, but she has since been removed. Evans was also still listed as an active SmackDown Superstar on the official WWE website roster as of earlier in the afternoon, but she is now on the Alumni roster.

A fan tweeted to thank Evans for her time in WWE and she wrote back, “[folded hands emoji] [heart emoji] thank you all!!!!”

Evans got into pro wrestling while in the Marines as her Staff Sergeant was an indie promoter in his spare time. She began training and working for Georgia’s American Premier Wrestling in 2014, then had a WWE tryout in September 2015. Evans signed to work the WWE NXT brand in April 2016, and was called up to the main roster in December 2018. Evans lost to Natalya at the January 7, 2019 WWE Main Event taping, but then made her official main roster debut in the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble – entering at #1 and lasting just under 30 minutes. She would go on to work both brands until taking time off in February 2021 due to her pregnancy, right in the middle of a storyline with Charlotte Flair and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Evans returned in April 2022, and tested out new gimmick changes, but never really got her next push going. 2023 saw Evans defeat two enhancement talents on SmackDown, and work the Women’s Royal Rumble, in January and February. Her final 7 matches were held from March – July of this year, and were all losses – she teamed with Xia Li for a loss to Natalya and Shotzi on the March 24 SmackDown; she was defeated by Tegan Nox in a SmackDown dark match on March 31; she was defeated by Shotzi in SmackDown dark matches on April 14 and April 28; she came up short against Zelina Vega on the June 2 SmackDown; she took a loss to Flair on the June 23 SmackDown; and she was defeated by Vega in a SmackDown dark match on July 7.

There’s no word yet on what Evans has planned for her pro wrestling future but we will keep you updated. She is back to using her real name, Macey Estrella, on social media, and “Limitless Macey” as a nickname.

