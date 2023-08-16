Lacey Evans is potentially done with WWE.

The veteran of the United States Marines has changed all of her social media channels to “FKA WWE superstar Lacey Evans,” a clear indication that her run with the company has come to an end. The Slammy Award winner is a little more specific on Instagram, where she writes, “When the clock strikes 12, you will address me as Macey Estrella from here on out.”

Evans signed with WWE’s developmental brand back in 2016 and stayed in NXT until 2019. She did have some marquee matchups with WWE in her stint, including becoming one of the first WWE women to wrestle in Saudi Arabia in 2019. There has been no confirmation of Evans’ departure yet. Check out her Instagram post below.