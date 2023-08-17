Will Ospreay is back in AEW.

The NJPW superstar and current reigning IWGP United States Champion attacked Chris Jericho during the Demo God’s segment with Don Callis at this evening’s Fight for the Fallen special in Nashville, a move that is most likely setting up their rumored matchup at the August 27th All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium.

AEW has already added a Stadium Stampede match and a huge trios matchup for All In, with Jericho and Ospreay expected to become official soon.

.@IamJericho collects an empire of dirt in the form of Don Callis, Takeshita… and Will Ospreay?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JCpV94PUxb — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 17, 2023

UPDATE: Jericho would cut a promo backstage and make the official challenge to Ospreay for the August 27th All In pay-per-view event.

Chris Jericho just challenged Will Ospreay to a match at #AEWAllIn! Sunday, August 27th LIVE from Wembley Stadium in London, UK at 6pm BST/1pm ET/10am PT! Watch #AEWDynamite Fight for the Fallen LIVE on TBS!@IamJericho | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/VIfWMaUPiA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN

AEW World Championship Match

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya vs. TBD vs. Toni Storm

Coffin Match:

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

ROH Tag Team Championship Match (ZERO HOUR)

Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & AEW World Champion MJF

Stadium Stampede Match:

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, TBD) vs. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros, Best Friends

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Kota Ibushi

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

