Benefits of tonight’s show go to the rescue efforts in Hawaii, so kudos to AEW. Let’s get to business:

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Young Bucks vs. The Gunn Club

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match: Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy

Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. Gates of Agony

The Bunny vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen 2023

Live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee! Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on the call and we’re starting with the International Championship!

Match #1. AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Wheler Yuta

Cassidy misses an Orange Punch early as both men trade head locks and arm drags. Hard chop by Yuta and Cassidy responds in kind. Hockey fight! Saito suplex by Yuta and Cassidy responds with one of his own. Double big boots and both men are down. Yuta dumps Cassidy to the floor and follows up with a suicide dive. Cassidy catches Yuta with a vertical suplex on the floor and both men are favoring their neck. Yuta stuffs Cassidy with a piledriver on the ramp! The referee is counting and it seems like we should be up to about two minutes by now. Yuta mocks Cassidy’s kicks but plants a thrust kick in the face. Yuta takes his time getting back in the ring and walks into Beach Break. Two count. Yuta takes back control as he picks apart the injured arm and hand of Cassidy throughout the break. Yuta tries the rebound from the bottom rope but Cassidy dropkicks him to the outside. Suicide dive by Cassidy as he goes up to the top rope and gets caught by Yuta. Superplex by Yuta. Diving splash by Yuta gets two. Wrist trap stomp by Yuta but Cassidy rolls him up for two. Satellite DDT attempt by Cassidy but his knee gives out and Yuta hits the dragon screw leg whip. Yuta runs into a Michinoku Driver and Cassidy gets two. Satellite DDT by Cassidy gets another two. Cassidy prepares the Orange Punch but Moxley and Castagnoli are here to distract him. Cassidy throws the arm band at Moxley and plants Yuta with the double arm DDT! Orange Punch by Cassidy! Cassidy’s hand is hurt and Yuta looks for the seat belt, one, two, no! Cassidy rolls up Yuta and grabs his own pockets for the win!

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: ***1/2. Quite different than their first battle, but just as entertaining. Cassidy is (storyline) wearing down over time, but he still had what it takes to beat Yuta tonight.

Blackpool Combat Club jump Cassidy after the bell but here’s the Best Friends! BCC is still in control but here’s the Lucha Bros! Double superkicks to Claudio! BCC retreat and grab chairs but Eddie Kingston’s music hits! The Mad King is back! Claudio attacks Kingston on the ramp as the entire arena is chanting “Eddie”! BCC bail as Best Friends, Lucha Bros, and Kingston stand tall.

Kingston grabs the mic and challenges the BCC and a partner to a Stadium Stampede at Wembley

Now we see Kenny Omega’s sit down interview with Jim Ross. Omega details his past with Don Callis and says he wants to move past that, since Callis has a new cash cow in Takeshita.

Enter Don Callis.

Callis tells Jim Ross that Omega has enough insecurities to fill up a three-hour special. As Omega gets up to leave, Juice Robinson, Jay White, and Konosuke Takeshita are here and they jump Omega. Takeshita cracks Omega with a 2×4 over the back.

Adam Page is shown, live from the hospital, waiting outside. Page, drinking a beer, challenges Takeshita and the Bang Bang Gang for a trios match at Wembley. Page will be bringing Omega and Kota Ibushi!

Don Callis is now in the ring, with a painting under a tarp, and he welcomes Chris Jericho. Jericho says he might need to change his ways. To Don Callis, Chris Jericho’s answer is… yes! Callis seems surprised, and asks Jericho to go celebrate. Jericho wants to see the picture first. Jericho takes the cover off of the picture and reveals a painting of Callis holding Jericho’s severed head!

Jericho now questions Callis motives as Callis tries to talk his way out of it. Callis finally says Jericho is a narcissistic ego maniac who does not deserve to be a part of the Don Callis Family. Jericho says that Callis has ruined every relationship he’s had in his life. Callis slaps Jericho in the face! Jericho charges Callis and then catches Takeshita charging from behind. Jericho tries to fight off Takeshita as someone jumps HIM from behind… and it’s Will Osprey!

Osprey cracks Jericho in the head with a chair and Jericho is busted wide open. Takeshita and Osprey hold Jericho as Callis hits Jericho in the head with the painting! Samy Guevara is here with Floyd and he makes the save.

Jack Perry says the only thing better than being the best, is being the last… and he’s going to retire the FTW Championship next week!

Match #2. Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. The Gates of Agony

Gates of Agony attack Darby and Wayne during their entrance, as Swerve’s music hits and the rest of the Mogul Embassy are here. Double hip toss to Wayne into the guard rail. Wayne is in trouble throughout the break as Kaun hits a sidewalk slam over the top rope and Toa connects with a senton on the apron. Double chokeslam to Wayne gets a two count. Gates of Agony take each other out with clotheslines and Darby gets the hot tag. Suicide dive by Darby takes out Toa and an assisted crucifix bomb to Kaun. Backbreaker/diving headbutt a la Demolition by Gates of Agony. Gates of Agony miss a pair of avalanches in the corner and Darby stuns Toa over the top rope, allowing Wayne to hit a hurricanrana off the apron to the floor! Diving cutter from Wayne to Kaun off the middle rope (aka Wayne’s World). Wayne and Darby head up top at the same time, as Wayne moonsaults to the outside to take out Toa and Darby hits the coffin drop on Kaun for the pin!

Winners: Darby Allin & Nick Wayne

Rating: **1/4. It was quick and most of it happened during the break, but what we saw was really good. Did it’s job furthering the Darby and company vs. Mogul Embassy feud.

Before Swerve and AR Fox can jump in the ring, Sting is shown on the tron with Prince Nana. Sting, in full joker here, tells Swerve and company they’ve got a few days to get ready for the coffin match at All In!

MJF and Adam Cole are outside of The Outback, because MJF needs to get into the head of Aussie Open, and go to their favorite place. Cole is pumped for the bloomin’ onion. Both guys walk out of Outback and say it’s the best food they’ve ever had in their life, so Cole slaps MJF back to reality. Cole has another idea, and he bought Crocodile Dundee 1 and 2 on DVD. MJF pulls up a video of two kangaroos fighting and tries to mimic their moves, to no avail. MJF and Cole both have Crocodile Dundee hats and hunt inflatable crocodiles in the back, before double clotheslining a security guard.

Uh oh. Tony Khan is here and he calls Cole and MJF into his office. Khan tears into both of them behind closed doors, and MJF says Khan will regret that in 2024. Khan overhears and asks MJF to repeat it, and MJF balks and says “nothing, boss!” Khan goes back to good guy move and thanks both men.

Cole and MJF show up in MJF’s Ferrari, but he’s got some stomach issues so we’ll hear from them after the break. Here are the Brochachos. Cole tells all the fans who have tickets they better get there early, to see Cole and MJF beat Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Titles.

Adam Cole says there is another match on that night, and that’s him vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship. Cole says he’s saying this as a friend, and while he loves MJF, he NEEDS the AEW World Championship.

MJF says that’s a great story, but his is better. MJF has had two dream opponents, Cody Rhodes and Adam Cole. MJF shot his shot before All In, and he reached out to Cody Rhodes. While MJF lost his opening match, Tony Khan offered him a contract to AEW. MJF grew up in front of our eyes, became a generational talent, and became the AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

MJF can say he’s going to main event the biggest show of all time with his best friend, however, it doesn’t mean everything to him. There is one thing that means everything to him, and that is the Triple B. The Triple B represents the training, sacrifices, and everything MJF has done to get where he is. If Cole thinks MJF is going to lay down just because he’s his bud, he’s out of his mind. A win at All In will make MJF legendary, and MJF will win, because nobody is on the level… of the devil. Cole says may the best man win, and MJF says that best man will win, because he’s MJF, and he’s better than you. Cole says well, his name is… ADAM COLE, BAY BAY!

Aussie Open hits the ring and attacks both guys! Cole and MJF get the upper hand and call for the doubles clothesline but Davis bails. Fletcher almost gets kangaroo kicked but Davis pulls him out, as the fans chant “kangaroo kick”!

Chris Jericho is in the back with Renee Paquette. Jericho challenges Osprey to a match at All In!

Match #3. Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett

Hardy makes it to the ring and then bails to the crowd and through a tunnel, where he finds Jarrett and a wall of weapons. Satnam Singh tries to crush Hardy’s head, but Ethan Page, Brother Zay, and Matt Hardy are here. Matt dumps a bucket of blood on Karen and Jeff Jarrett before Brother Zay superkicks him in the face. We go to PIP as everyone slunks around a red-light backstage area and we can’t really see what’s going on. Jeff Hardy jumps off a trailer and takes out a ton of people, I don’t even know who’s in that pile of people. The group of people make it to the stage as there’s now smoke coming from underneath the ring as Sonjay Dutt, Matt Hardy, Jay Lethal, Brother Zay, and Ethan Page are also part of the crowd. Hardy and company set a table up as Jeff Hardy puts Jeff Jarrett through the table with a swanton but Lethal breaks up the pin. Lethal Combination to Brother Zay. Shoulder block by Page, who looks for the Ego’s Edge but Sonjay kicks him low. Matt Hardy tries the Twist of Fate but Karen goes low on him. Jef Hardy blasts Jeff Jarrett with the guitar but…

LEATHERFACE IS HERE!

Leatherface chases Karen to the back with a chainsaw at Satnam Singh is in the ring. Jay Lethal blasts Jeff Hardy in the back of the head with a hammer, Singh chokeslams him, and Jarrett gets the pin.

Winner: Jeff Jarrett

Rating: *. I have absolutely no idea. I’m a sucker for horror movies so I popped for Leatherface but… just a cluster.