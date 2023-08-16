Impact Wrestling announced today that they have nixed their planned line of action figures as the toys did not meet their standards or the outlined timeframe for release.

The statement from Impact noted that these figures were made by Asylum, but now no figures from Asylum will be produced. Impact is currently in talks with other action figure manufacturers for a future release, and full refunds for the pre-ordered figures will be issued at the end of this month.

However, The Asylum Wrestling Store, which creates their own officially licensed pro wrestling action figures while selling others, noted on Twitter that the figures pulled today by Impact were being made by some other company. Asylum stated that Impact’s press release incorrectly listed them as the manufacturer, which they say is clearly not true.

Asylum apologized to fans and said they have known for about a month that the Impact action figures were in jeopardy of being nixed. Asylum added that they wanted so issue refunds for the pre-orders, but were asked to hold off until the cancellation was officially announced. Asylum confirmed that they have now issued all refunds to people that pre-ordered the Impact figures from their store.

You can see the full statements from Impact and Asylum below:

IMPACT STATEMENT:

Statement Regarding IMPACT Action Figures IMPACT Wrestling regretfully announces that its scheduled action figures, made by Asylum, did not meet IMPACT standards nor the outlined timeframe for release. Thus, IMPACT Wrestling is now in discussions with other action figure manufacturers for an upcoming release and no IMPACT Action Figures from Asylum will be produced. All pre-payments for the IMPACT Action Figures made by Asylum will be refunded in full. Refunds will start being processed at the end of August. Thank you for your understanding.

ASYLUM STATEMENT:

As you may Have read, Impact has cancelled their action figure Line. These Figures were to be made by a company that isn’t Impact Nor Asylum. Their press Release Incorrectly Stated that we were the Manufacturer of them, which is clearly not true. We also apologize as we’ve known for some time that these were at the possibility of being cancelled for about a month or so and wanted to send refunds, but were asked to hold off until “official” cancellation. We’ve issued all refunds from those who ordered from us. Thank you for your business and we hope this ordeal doesn’t affect everyone doing business with us in the future -the Asylum Wrestling Store

