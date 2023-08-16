Tuesday’s live Heatwave go-home edition of WWE NXT drew 680,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 12.37% from last week’s 776,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.19 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 17.39% from last week’s 0.23 rating in the key demo. The 0.19 rating represents 249,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 16.16% from the 297,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.23 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the seventh-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both above the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was down 12.37% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 17.39% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.94% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 5.55% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the Heatwave special.

Tuesday’s Heatwave go-home edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the final build for Heatwave, NXT Tag Team Champions The Family defending against The Dyad in the show opener, an announcement from Mustafa Ali, Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey, Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak, Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke, plus Dijak vs. Wes Lee to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at Heatwave. The show-closing segment was the contract signing for Lee vs. Hayes.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode: 550,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 620,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 4 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 11 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 565,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 2 Episode: 568,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 16 Episode: 564,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Battleground episode)

June 6 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 13 Episode: 581,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 1 episode)

June 27 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 2 episode)

July 4 Episode: 508,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 671,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 703,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 1 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Great American Bash episode)

August 8 Episode: 776,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode: 680,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

