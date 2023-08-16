AEW women’s champion recently joined Sescoops to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on getting to defend her title in front of 80,000 fans and how she plans on wearing special ring-gear for the event. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she feels defending her title in front of 80,000 fans:

To be honest, for now, I can’t imagine at all. Yeah, 80,000 is too many. But I think my [mind] is so ready. Yeah, I think it’s because my second reign. So I have more clear, I have things what I want to do is now more clear. So my mind is so ready. And I just finished my new gear. So gear is ready too and I’m working on my condition. So I think I can bring 120% Shida to Wembley.

What she plans on wearing at the show:

Actually, this gear is not from the other character, but I just put the Japanese flag. Red circle. This is my first time. And I finally feel I deserve to put the flag. So this is maybe it’s going to be the best gear for me. I think the show at Wembley is the biggest show for all Japanese Joshi Wrestler, I think in the history. So finally, I can feel I put my name on the history. That’s my whole life goal. Like, since I was a child, I always wanted to put my name on history somehow. So finally, I feel it’s the time.

