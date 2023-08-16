AEW superstar Hikaru Shida recently spoke with Sescoops about her world title victory on the 200th episode of Dynamite. This began Shida’s second reign as the AEW women’s champion, but her first in front of fans since her previous one happened during the COVID era. She tells the publication that she barely slept due to being so excited.

Actually I couldn’t sleep at all. My body was so tired and my brain is like a ‘yay happy brain’. So I couldn’t sleep. When I woke up, I think it was like 1 p.m. or something, woke up and my cat laid down on my arms and wait, ‘I got to Dynamite? I actually I did or not? [or] I just stayed at home?’ I was confused. But yeah, I saw the message from Japan, like congratulations. And oh my God, it was real.

Later in the interview Shida would be asked about future opponents. She says that a match with ROH Women’s Champion Athena is high on her wish-list.

Yeah, actually, I have one name. It’s Athena. Yeah. We had just one single at SHIMMER. It was a long time ago, but I really love that much. I’m watching her for a long time, of course, in AEW but before when she was in the other company, I saw her long time and always she’s good. So yeah, I believe in this reign I wrestle her. I really want to.

