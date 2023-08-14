Hikaru Shida is AEW women’s champion for the second time. Now she hopes to differentiate it from her first.

Shida spoke about what she hopes to do differently this time around during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo. One thing she hopes to do is cut more promos.

What I want to do in this reign is what I couldn’t before, so yeah, the interview is one of those. I really want to [do a] promo in the ring, where I couldn’t before because of that worry about the English. But now I feel I can do that.

Shida later says that she hopes to be a fighting champion and defend the gold against as many challengers as possible.

Of course, I want to wrestle many girls in AEW, but I want to build more library. In Japan, we usually have many matches before the title match, and we build the storylines and the fans’ excitement. So I’m happy if I can do that in this reign too.

The champ will be defending her title next in a Four-Way at the August 27th All In pay-per-view in London. Elsewhere in the interview, Shida revealed the one AEW superstar she hopes earns a spot in that match. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)