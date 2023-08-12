AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida recently spoke with Denise Salcedo to hype up the August 27th All In pay-per-view from London, where the champ will be defending her title in a Four-Way matchup.

Competing against Shida will be Saraya, former women’s champion Toni Storm, and either Britt Baker or The Bunny, who face-off in a singles matchup on this Wednesday’s Dynamite to determine the final spot. During the interview, Shida admitted that she wants Baker to win because she feels a very special connection to the DMD.

I really hope Britt Baker [is] going to be there. Because like I said, this is the biggest show in our history, and me and Britt Baker [were] members from the very beginning, so we are original. We are not friends, but I feel something special connecting with Britt Baker. I know how she feels, standing at Wembley Stadium. She wrestled from the very first pay-per-view, and this is the big moment for us, for AEW. I really know the feeling, so I hope she is there,

Shida’s first reign as AEW Women’s Champion was ended by Britt Baker at the 2021 Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Daily’s Place, one of the first AEW pay-per-view events that had a full audience after the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

