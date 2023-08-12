GUNTHER reaches yet another milestone in his incredible run as WWE Intercontinental Champion.

The Ring General has now held the title for 427 days, which makes him the second longest reigning I.C. champion in WWE history. He recently surpassed Pedro Morales, who was champion for 424 days. If GUNTHER holds the title until September 8th he will surpass the Honkey Tonk Man’s 453 day record and hold the #1 spot for longest I.C. title reign ever.

GUNTHER won the title from Ricochet back in June of 2022. He recently defended it against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, which marked his 13th successful defense.