NWA is now streaming its HP Cares For Cooper charity event on Youtube. A video description, along with the full episode and lineup, can be found below.

“It’s been one-year since the Fourth of July tragedy in Highland Park. Cooper Roberts, an 8-year-old wounded during the incident, inspired NWA President and fellow Highland Park resident Billy Corgan to host “HP Cares for Cooper,” a community charity event for Cooper and his family.”

-Kamille vs Natalia Markova NWA Women’s Championship

-EC3 vs. Jordan Clearwater for the NWA National Championship

-Missa Kate & Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kenzie & Kylie Paige for the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship

-The Country Gentlemen vs. SVGS for the NWA United States Tag Team Championship

-Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch vs. Daisky Kill & Talos

-Alex Taylor & Silas Mason vs. Joe alonzo & Mario Pardua

-Ruthie Jay vs. Angelina Love

-Gaagz The Gymp vs. Psycho Boy Fodder vs. Eric Jackson