The viewership numbers are in for the August 10th episode of IMPACT on AXS.

According to SpoilerTV, the episode drew 128,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic. There was no information on the August 3rd episode so when compared to the July 27th episode viewership is down as that night pulled in 153,000 viewers and was the highest IMPACT had scored since January of 2022. However, the key demo rating for the August 10th episode was the same as the July 27th episode.

Overall, this past Thursday’s IMPACT on AXS finished 138th among cable originals for the evening.

