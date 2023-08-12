Two segments have been announced for tonight’s AEW Collision episode, which will air live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Ricky Starks will speak during tonight’s Collision episode.

Starks worked last week’s Collision but came up short against CM Punk in his first defense of the “Real” AEW World Title. After the match, Starks attacked Ricky Steamboat, who served as the special ringside referee.

Powerhouse Hobbs will also speak later tonight during Collision.

Hobbs’ last televised match was a loss to Starks on the July 8 Collision, and before that he defeated Dustin Rhodes and Jeremy Prophet on the 2nd and 3rd Collision episodes. Hobbs also worked the July 22 Collision but not on TV as he defeated Fallah Bahh in a dark match. Hobbs is currently working a storyline with QTV and QT Marshall, where tension within the group has been teased.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s Collision from Greensboro:

* Ricky Starks will speak

* Powerhouse Hobbs will speak

* The Acclaimed will be in action vs. TBA

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez and Diamante

* AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) defend against AEW “Real” World Champion CM Punk and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler)

