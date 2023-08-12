This year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event takes place on Saturday, November 25, from Chicago, IL at the United Center.

The official poster is out and it features World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Asuka, Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, The Usos, Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

You can check out the official poster below: