Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the challenges that were in place for the MMA Rules match at SummerSlam and more. Here are the highlights:

On the MMA Rules match between Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler:

“Of course it’s gonna be hard to go out there and have a match like that. But I think that was, I think it was a bucket list thing, more so than just a match. I think Shayna and Ronda definitely wanted to go out there and be able to mix it up on the grand stage of professional wrestling because, when I was reading, if it wasn’t for Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey wouldn’t have ever been introduced to the professional wrestling ring. So I think that has some significance as far as those two going out there and actually having that matched up some personal significance more than anything.”

On Ronda Rousey:

“I don’t know, man, but I saw her at the airport, leaving, and I gave her a big hug, you know what I mean? And I saw Travis. Travis was pushing the baby. It was funny on daddy duty. Yeah. But, I don’t know, man. I don’t know if she’s leaving or not, but she’s done a hell of a job, you know, as far as the wrestling business goes. She definitely brought a lot of new fans to the WWE that we didn’t have before. No doubt you can’t question her star power or anything like that. Bonafide, bonafide. So if she is wrapping it up, man, you know, good luck to her future endeavors and whatever she’s gonna do, you know, in the future.”

