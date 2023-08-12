Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) saw his in-ring career end due to a neck injury in 2002, something he discussed while doing an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

The neck injury:

“I go back about my neck, and [the doctor] goes, ‘Let me show you something.’ And he shows me how bad my neck is. He goes, ‘You were so lucky, if you’d have landed a little right or a little left, you’d be a quadriplegic right now. You would be done.’”

The back injury that led to him creating DDP Yoga: