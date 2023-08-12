Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed a time where he nearly died in a car ride with Jim Duggan and more. Here are the highlights:

On nearly dying in a car with Jim Duggan:

“We were driving down the road smoking a joint, and all of a sudden, Duggan starts speeding up. I’m like, Hey, dude, you better lighten the f*ck up, You know, he’s doing 80 now. He’s doing 90, a hundred, 110. I’m like, Jim, what the f*ck are you doing, man? You just got busted about six months ago. He tried to get us pulled over again. He’s like, it’s not me, it’s your f*cking snake. What? And I looked over there and sure enough, the snake had gotten out of the bag and came up underneath the seat and had wrapped itself around the gas pedal and the brake shit. So when Jim tried to put their foot on the brake, the snake tried to bite him in the nuts. Yeah. So he, Jim, slowed down to about 70 and crawled out of the seat, And, and left me up there with the f*cking snake in the car. So we finally got pulled over, and we both jumped out. We’re mad as f*ck, man. Both jumped out and grabbed the bag outta the backseat. Now we’re trying to get the fucking snake loose and he’s not wanting to come loose. And we just start jerking on him, man. And he’s a mad son of a bitch, man. It took about 10 minutes of us jerking on him to get him cut, to let loose, and to come out. I grabbed the f*cking head, Man, he is got his mouth open, trying to bite me. I shoved the f*cking snake in the bag, tie the bag off, and throw it in the back seat. We hop in the car and drive on. We get about 10 miles down the road. Cops like, f*ck, man. What the fuck? So the cop comes up and we get out of the car because we’ve been smoking, and we don’t want him to smell the car. And he told us, just Hold on, boys, hold on right there. Y’all just get outta the road, say, I pulled on over ’cause I gotta know something. What’s that? Do you have a 30-foot Anaconda in your car? What? Do you have a 30-foot Anaconda in your car? It’s an easy question. Did you get an answer? I said, yes, sir, I got an answer. I said it’s not an Anaconda, it’s a Python, but he’s not 30 feet. He’s only about 15, And he said, okay. That’s all I was wanting to know because we got a, got a phone call from a restaurant about 10 miles back, and they said that two great big hairy guys was fighting a 30-foot Anaconda on the side of the road, And evidently, we were right in front of a f*cking restaurant and didn’t even know it. Can you imagine being in that restaurant and eating and looking up and then seeing two fucking guys fighting with this fucking huge ass snake?