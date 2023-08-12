Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer shared that he thinks The Dudley Boyz is the greatest tag team in the history of the business, why he never cared about WWE stage designs, and more. Here are the highlights:

On La Resistance:

“No, but I mean, they had a pretty good run. Yeah. They beat The Dudleys, they, you know, for the World Championship. So yeah, The Dudleys are the greatest tag team of all time. So they did pretty well. I just never, they were really young, and I never got a chance to be in the ring with them, but I thought they were pretty talented.”

On custom WWE stages:

“I can’t really remember that stuff. No, I didn’t. Don’t get me wrong. I appreciated it. I mean, we made a lot of money doing it, but that’s all he cared about, guys’ money. Yeah. I never really looked at the sets to see if I liked them.”

