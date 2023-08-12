Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff discussed Logan Paul vs. Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam, where Paul went over. Bischoff knocked fans for thinking that Paul is an outsider.

“That’s such a juvenile ignorant perspective to have. He’s an outsider. Yeah. Are you freaking kidding me? Logan Paul is, in my opinion, one of the most impressive sports entertainers, professional wrestlers, whatever you want to call them, to come down the pike. In the last 20 years, this guy, in a matter, what has been in the wrestling business for, what, three years? Maybe four. He puts on a clinic for probably 90% of the roster in any company in the country. A hundred percent of the roster, in most cases, probably 90% of the roster, even in WWE, he puts on a clinic, his timing, his psychology, his execution, his feel for the audience, this guy, and, and by the way, not to, you know, we’re not, I’m not talking about ricochet right now. Ricochet deserves at least 50% of the credit. I mean, it’s a dance, right? There are two parts to the equation. So I’m not dismissing Ricochet by any stretch to the imagination, Ricochet, for a minute, lo Paul’s been in the, in, in the business for seconds. And to be able to have a match that was that high of quality, psychology, athleticism, timing, the timing in this match is what blew me away more than anything. Nothing was rushed. Everything mattered. They gave the audience time to absorb what they were seeing. And that’s the thing that I think is missing in a lot of matches, including one of them that we saw later on in this show or in this premium live event. Okay? That’s the last time I’m gonna make the effort to call it a premium live event from this point forward. It’s a f**king pay-per-view. If you don’t like it, don’t listen. That’s what it is in my mind. That’s what it is. I agree. I live in my world, not yours. Not yours, Conrad, but not yours. To whoever’s listening. The timing and the execution was, I’ve never seen it better from anybody that hasn’t been in the business for 10 or 20 years. The timing was flawless. I, I’m not a big fan of the finish, the brass knocks, you know, but even that was done to perfection. It was shot perfectly. It didn’t look clumsy. When we saw Paul get the brass knocks, we saw just a glimpse of it. But it was done so discreetly that if you’re watching at home, you know, the audience didn’t see what you just saw, which is kind of the magic of this kind of event and magic of television production. There you go. It was subtle. It was discreet. There was no way anybody in the ring or the referee could have seen it.”