Ric Flair gives kudos to The Miz.

The Nature Boy spoke about the A-Lister during a recent interview on the Past Weekend podcast, where he comments the former two-time WWE Champion for being a “wonderful kid” who always takes what the company gives him and makes it work.

He’s a great kid, man. He’s a guy that really cares for the business, man. And they s**t on him when he started … They gave him a tough time. That’s b******t. The guys that bully, I got no time for that. But he’s a wonderful kid, and he’s made the most of it. And I’m going to tell you the truth. Whatever they hand him, he makes work.

Flair later reiterates his final point, stating that Miz never complains when he is given an assignment and manages to remain incredibly respectful in the process.

It’s a gift. Whatever they hand him, he goes. He doesn’t complain. If he does, I’m not aware of it. And so damn respectful. He’s a great kid.

