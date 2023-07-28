Ric Flair has high praise for Logan Paul.

The Nature Boy spoke about WWE’s celebrity performer during a recent interview with Scott Thompson on Fox News Digital. Flair claims that Paul is better than 70% of the active WWE roster, adding that the only true athletes prior to him were Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and his daughter Charlotte Flair.

I can name three [true athletes]. I can’t name 10. I can name three: Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle and my daughter. I have a hard time thinking about who are great athletes. If [Logan Paul] committed himself to it, yeah. He’s better than — I think I said it — probably 70% of the full-time guys.

Aside from being a gifted athlete the thing that Flair says he loves about Paul is that he is willing to take risks.

A good athlete can do anything and pull off anything. What impressed me about him is he’s got balls. To never do it, to just start jumping off a ladder and s— like that and never done that you’re whole life, it’s a little different.

Paul will get an opportunity to prove Flair right when he takes on Ricochet at next month’s SummerSlam premium live event. You can check out the latest card for the show here.