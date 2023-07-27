Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler is now official for WWE SummerSlam, but no stipulation was announced.

Rousey and Baszler had been teasing some sort of “fight” stipulation for their match at SummerSlam, but WWE confirmed the match today and it is being billed as a standard singles bout.

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Below is the current card:

Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Tribal Chief Status

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.