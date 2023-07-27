Booker T discusses his time as a commentator in WWE.

The Hall of Famer spoke with Chris Van Vilet about this subject, where he explained how much more politically correct he had to be when calling the action on Raw or SmackDown as opposed to how he normally makes calls at his promotion, Reality of Wrestling.

I think that’s the difference. When I was on Raw, when I was on SmackDown, everything had to be politically correct. Of course I had something [or someone] in my ear. [laughs] Sometimes you couldn’t be yourself and I find myself at NXT being like I am here at Reality Of Wrestling, throwing my clipboard but then I’m having fun at the same time.

Booker says that calling the action in NXT is a little easier because he gets to be his true authentic self.

With NXT, I can go out there and be serious, but then I can talk about how to [become] hotter than Scotty, shucky ducky quack quack. It’s just all about having balance and trying to think about one thing first and foremost, and that’s the young guys, the talent, trying to put a spotlight on those guys and hopefully give them the rub.

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast Booker T spoke about the Main Event Mafia from TNA and how the group would have never have formed in WWE. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)