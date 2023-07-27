CMLL has announced the participants for the 2023 Grand Prix, which takes place on August 18th and features top stars from Mexico and NJPW.
Two teams will compete in a 16-Man Elimination Tag match, with the winning team to be rewarded with the Grand Prix trophy. Participants are listed below.
The World Team:
Hiromu Takahashi, Rocky Romero, KUSHIDA, Samuray del Sol, TJP, Francesco Akira, Adrian Quest & Baliyan Akki
Team Mexico:
Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada 2.0, Templario, Ultimo Guerrero, Angel de Oro, Dragon Rojo Jr & Averno
🌎 EQUIPO EXTRANJERO #GrandPrixCMLL 2023:
🇵🇭 TJP
🇺🇸 Adrian Quest
🇮🇹 Francesco Akira
🇮🇳 Baliyan Akki
📍Arena México
🗓️ Viernes 18 de agosto '23
🕣 8:30 p.m.
🎟️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/pj1t7dC2jC pic.twitter.com/Pz7j39DHE1
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 26, 2023
🇲🇽 EQUIPO MEXICANO #GrandPrixCMLL 2023:
✨ Último Guerrero
✨ Ángel de Oro
✨ Dragón Rojo Jr.
✨ Averno
📍Arena México
🗓️ Viernes 18 de agosto '23
🕣 8:30 p.m.
🎟️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/pj1t7dC2jC pic.twitter.com/ryLrhS4f1z
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 26, 2023