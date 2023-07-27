CMLL has announced the participants for the 2023 Grand Prix, which takes place on August 18th and features top stars from Mexico and NJPW.

Two teams will compete in a 16-Man Elimination Tag match, with the winning team to be rewarded with the Grand Prix trophy. Participants are listed below.

The World Team:

Hiromu Takahashi, Rocky Romero, KUSHIDA, Samuray del Sol, TJP, Francesco Akira, Adrian Quest & Baliyan Akki

Team Mexico:

Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada 2.0, Templario, Ultimo Guerrero, Angel de Oro, Dragon Rojo Jr & Averno

🌎 EQUIPO EXTRANJERO #GrandPrixCMLL 2023:

🇵🇭 TJP

🇺🇸 Adrian Quest

🇮🇹 Francesco Akira

🇮🇳 Baliyan Akki 📍Arena México

🗓️ Viernes 18 de agosto '23

🕣 8:30 p.m. 🎟️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/pj1t7dC2jC pic.twitter.com/Pz7j39DHE1 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 26, 2023