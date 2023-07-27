Orange Cassidy has made history for AEW.

Last night’s Dynamite saw Cassidy successfully defend the AEW International Championship against AR Fox, which marked his 27th defense of the title since winning it from PAC in the fall of 2022. This now gives Cassidy the record for most defenses in AEW history, with a run that has reached 289 days. According to @DrainBamager on X (Twitter) he is averaging a defense every 10.7 days.

Some of the names Cassidy has defeated includes Swerve Strickland, Daniel Garcia, Lance Archer, Buddy Matthews, Kip Sabian, Jake Hager, Wheeler Yuta, Rey Fenix, Katsuyori Shibata, Big Bill and many more.