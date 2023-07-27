Orange Cassidy is still your AEW International Championship.

Cassidy defeated AR Fox on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Albany, New York. Fox had the champ on the ropes for a majority of the match but fell victim to the Mouse-Trap cradle, which gave Cassidy the win. This marks his 27th successful title defense since he won the gold from PAC last fall. He will now surpass 288 days as the International Champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

AR Fox takes flight and takes out the International Champ Orange Cassidy! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@ARealFoxx pic.twitter.com/AMVuR1fm0q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2023

A sense of urgency from the Champ Orange Cassidy, but AR Fox will not give up! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@orangecassidy | @ARealFoxx pic.twitter.com/Lh2saOApun — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2023

Afterward a frustrated Fox punched Cassidy, but was then confronted by Darby Allin. As Cassidy was recovering Jon Moxley came out and nailed him with the Death Rider.

A visibly frustrated AR Fox takes it out on the Champ after the bell! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@orangecassidy | @ARealFoxx pic.twitter.com/LlGJ4ZMLKN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2023

