MJF has made a promise to his new best friend, Adam Cole.

Cole and the AEW World Champion have grown incredibly close over the course of the last month due to being paired up in the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament, a tournament that they won to earn a shot at FTR and the AEW tag team titles this Saturday on Collision.

It seemed that the AEW world title was still causing a riff in Cole and MJF’s growing relationship after Cole stared at the title a little too long when handing it back to his partner on week ago. However, Cole told MJF on tonight’s Dynamite that he has nothing to worry about as winning the tag titles is all that is on his mind. MJF appreciated Cole addressing the moment, then tells him that “win, lose, or draw” on Saturday, he will be giving Cole a rematch for the world title.

Cole and MJF last wrestled each other in a World Title Eliminator matchup on June 14th, a bout that went to a 30-minute draw. The Blind Eliminator Tournament would happen one week later.