AR Fox has joined forces with Mogul Embassy.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite feature Swerve Strickland taking on Darby Allin in singles-action, a wild back-and-forth matchup that further built the two men’s hatred for one another. However, while the referee was distracted Fox appeared and attacked Allin, which allowed Swerve to hit the House Call for the win.

Afterward, Fox started to assault Allin following their encounter from earlier in the night but Nick Wayne jumped in to make the save. Unfortunately Wayne wasn’t able to overcome the odds and Swerve and Fox beat him down as well. Fox then put on a Mogul Embassy shirt to confirm that he was now partnering with the group.

The newest member of the Mogul Embassy is AR Fox! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS@DarbyAllin | @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/UDd9CUZ4i3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2023

Full results to AEW Dynamite can be found here.