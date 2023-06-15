Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Washington D.C. opened up with Adam Cole taking on AEW World Champion MJF in an eliminator match, meaning if Cole won he would earn a future world title opportunity.

The two men preceded to have an epic back-and-forth contest that had the live crowd on the edge of their seats. This included a ref bump, a low-blow, a title shot, and multiple last second kick outs. Referee Bryce Remsburg stopped MJF from using the Dynamite Diamond Ring, which allowed Cole to hit a superkick and the Last Shot. Unfortunately for Cole, Remsburg was only able to count to two before the bell rang due to the time limit being up. Cole demanded MJF give him five more minutes, but the Devil left with his world title.

This means Cole does not get a future world title opportunity…yet. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

What an opening match between Adam Cole & MJF!

Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS@AdamColePro | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/Tlj6t1ODBG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2023

Adam Cole is still in this fight!

Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS@AdamColePro | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/DjUe9o99PJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2023

So close for Adam Cole. This match continues!

Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS@AdamColePro | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/wJYAUHvs77 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2023

MJF’s shenanigans back fire on him against Adam Cole “You F*CKED up!” pic.twitter.com/pn6akOYROW — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) June 15, 2023

MJF vs. Adam Cole ends in a time limit DRAW 😨 What a match. pic.twitter.com/HHj6FCHT76 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) June 15, 2023

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.