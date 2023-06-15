AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Jake Hager

AEW Women’s Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Skye Blue

Eight-man Tag Team Match: Darby Allin, Keith Lee, Sting, & Orange Cassidy vs. The Mogul Embassy

AEW World Championship Eliminator: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

Trios Match: The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club

AEW Dynamite 6/14/23

Live from the birthplace of Dynamite, the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz are on commentary tonight. Let’s get right to the main event!

Match #1. AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

Adam Cole wins and he gets a shot at the championship in the future, those are the rules, baybay. Crowd is absolutely on fire for this as expected as we’ve got a stare down in the center of the ring. Leap frog by Cole and a drop down as MJF struts over him. Cole threatens a superkick and MJF hits the deck. ADAM COLE, BAYBAY. MJF jumps into the stands and dumps a fan’s popcorn before slapping another fan’s hat off. Back in the ring and Cole pulls MJF face-first into the middle turnbuckle before stomping him in the corner and delivering some mounted punches. Cole tosses MJF over the top rope and follows with a baseball slide, but MJF traps him under the ring skirt and beats him down. MJF focuses the attack on the wrist and elbow now, as Cole is wearing an elbow pad. MJF bounces Cole’s hand off the steps and locks in a top wrist lock back in the ring. Cole attempts a clothesline but MJF ducks and hits an arm ringer. Pump handle driver by MJF! Two count. MJF teases Sweet Chin Music by tuning up the band, but Cole DRILLS MJF with a superkick of his own! MJF’s mouth is bleeding profusely. Clotheslines and a pump kick now by Cole and the crowd is hot. Enziguiri by Cole and a back stabber gets two. Cole looks for the Panama Sunrise by MJF deposits Cole on the apron and rings the arm. Cole evades a Heat Seeker and misses the lowering the boom. Double underhook shoulder breaker by MJF but Cole responds with a brainbuster to the knee! Two count. Ushigoroshi by Cole but his knee buckles and he only gets a two count. Cole looks for a German suplex on the apron but MJF counters into a tombstone, but Cole fights out. Cole looks for the Panama Sunrise on the apron but MJF goes to the throat and PLANTS COLE WITH A TOMBSTONE ON THE APRON! Both men are down on the outside momentarily but MJF rolls Cole back inside and only gets two. MJF puts the boots to Cole before spitting on him, but Cole fires back with chops and it’s FIGHTING SPIRIT TIME. MJF runs into a big boot and a pump kick. Rolling elbow by MJF but Cole fakes the superkick high and then goes to the knee before going to the face. Cole tries to lower the boom but MJF hits a lariat in return! MJF gets a two count but Cole transitions into the crossface. MJF rolls him up for two and the Salt of the Earth is locked in! Cole rolls through and grabs an ankle lock. MJF rolls through into a version of the Yes Lock. Cole grabs the bottom rope with his foot for the break. Heatseeker by MJF! One, two, no! MJF rolls outside and seemingly prepares a table. MJF rolls Cole on the table and goes up.. to the top? MJF connects with a flying elbow drop from the top rope through the announcer’s table on the outside! MJF rolls back in the ring and he wants the win by count out. Cole barely makes it in before the count and the match continues. MJF follows Cole to the apron and Cole delivers a pump kick to the face… Florida Keys on the apron! Cole now heads up top for the Panama Sunrise but MJF falls backwards to avoid it. Toe kick to the stomach by MJF and a double stomp to Cole’s elbow! MJF argues with the referee and Cole looks for a roll up, but MJF throws him off right onto the referee. MJF runs outside to grab the title and throws it to Cole, hoping the referee will wake up and see it, but the referee fell the other way and now Cole has the title! Cole blasts MJF with the title! Cole lowers the boom on MJF! One, two, NO! 2.99! Cole tries to lower the boom again but MJF falls face-first on the mat. Cole looks for the Florida Keys again but MJF goes low behind the referee’s back. MJF slides on the Dynamite Diamond Ring, but the referee sees it and grabs his hand! Superkick by Cole into the Panama Sunrise! Cole lowers the boom! One, two, thr-no! THE BELL RINGS AND IT’S A THIRTY MINUTE TIME LIMIT DRAW!

Winner: Draw

Rating: ****1/2. Unbelievable match between two of the best now, and maybe eventually, ever to do it. The storyline was great, the action was fantastic, maybe a few too many kickouts by Cole but if that’s the biggest gripe, they made magic here. Also, not tipping their hand previous to the time limit was a nice touch.

Adam Cole asks MJF for five more minutes… MJF declines.

Video package of CM Punk pending return, this Saturday at the United Center on Collision! Be sure to follow along with us here, LIVE, by the way!

Sammy Guevara is here with Renee. Sammy reminds us that he and Tay Melo are welcoming a baby girl into this world. Sammy says he’s going to have to make some tough decisions, in order to complete his vision of having his baby daughter in one arm, and the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in the other.

Enter Darby Allin.

Darby wants to know if Sammy is ready to stand on his own two feet and leave the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Enter Chris Jericho.

Jericho demands they cut the music off, so you know he’s pissed. The entire three months Sammy was chasing MJF’s championship, he never asked for help. If Sammy did call, maybe he wouldn’t have lost to MJF.

Sammy wants to know why Jericho didn’t call him, because then maybe he wouldn’t have lost to Adam Cole. Twice.

Jericho wants an apology right now and Sammy says he’s not apologizing for shit! Jericho says Le Sex Gods should reunite next week. Darby says that Jericho calls himself a wizard, but when the bell rings, the magic is gone. Boom. Jericho says he and Sammy are going to beat Darby two on one right now. Darby’s not really alone!

It’s… Stinggggggggg!

Sting and Jericho faceoff in the center of the ring, both with a bat in their hand! A little bit of a duel here as Jericho leaves the ring and Sammy isn’t following.

Match #2. Mogul Embassy vs. Sting, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, and Keith Lee

Series of Stinger Splashes in the corner to Swerve by everyone, but Cage removes Sting from the ring. Running Code Red to Swerve by Darby, who goes up top for the Coffin Drop but gets hit with a back braker on the turnbuckle by Kaun and a senton on the apron by Toa. Deadlift superplex by Cage from the outside in. Mogul Embassy with quick tags now as Darby is isolated from his team. Mogul Embassy hit the runand hit the swinging triple team powerbomb to Darby and the Swerve kick! Two count. JML Driver attempt by Swerve but Darby rolls up for two. Darby makes the dive and gets the tag to Keith Lee. Double clothesline to the Gates of Agony and Lee reverses a Swerve flatliner attempt. Cage has Lee up in a powerbomb as Swerve goes up top… quadruple team powerbomb and Swerve stomp! Cassidy breaks up the pin at two. Satellite DDT by Cassidy to Swerve and Cage catches an Orange Punch into an F5. Kaun hits the Alabama Slam on Darby but Sting is here with a Manhattan drop. Lee blasts Kaun and tosses Toa over the top. Coffin Drop to the floor by Darby takes out the Gates of Agony. Cage whips Sting into the ropes but Sting comes back with a clothesline. Sting looks for the Scorpion Death Drop but Cage has him up on his shoulders for the F5, but Cassidy is here with the Orange Punch! Scorpion Death Drop! One, two, three!

Winners: Sting, Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee, & Darby Allin

Rating: ***1/4. This was the exact opposite of the first match, but bodies flying everywhere and spot after spot of madness. This felt like having a match for the sake of having a match, but it did it’s job and the crowd was on their feet the entire time.

The Gunn’s are here with Renee, and they’re challenging the Hardy’s for next week on Dynamite.

Match #3. AEW World TV Championship: Wardlow (c) w/ Arn Anderson vs. Jake Hager

Hager attacks Wardlow on the ramp during his entrance and we’re off to the races. Hager posts Wardlow before both men get in the ring and the bell rings. Clotheslines by Wardlow and some big shoulder blocks in the corner. Wardlow bulldozes Hager on the outside with a shoulder block before throwing him into the steel ring post. Wardlow is in charge back in the ring with some release vertical suplexes. Wardlow misses a running shoulder block in the corner and Hager proceeds to work over the ankle. Ankle lock in the center of the ring by Hager but Wardlow upkicks his way out of it. Hager runs into a spinebuster as Menard and Parker try to get the jump on Arn at ringside but Arn draws the Glock! Brock is here and he helps Arn fight the other guys to the back. Vader Bomb by Hager but Wardlow gets the feet up and follows Hager out of the ring with a plancha. Swanton by Wardlow! Powerbomb! Make that two and a pin.

Winner and STILL AEW World TNT Champion: Wardlow

Rating: **3/4. Man this was good for as long as it was. Two big dudes just beating the heck out of each other and the crowd was here for all of it. Strong win for the big guy.

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus are on the screen, but there are a few audio issues preventing. Welp, wait, now they’re back. Christian and Luchasaurus accept Wardlow’s open challenge for the TNT Championship… this Saturday, at Collision!

A video package of Hiroshi Tanahashi is shown… Tanahashi challenges MJF!

In the back, Renee finds MJF in the trainer’s room and MJF says he’s no-showing the booking.