WWE officials are interested in signing FTW Champion Hook.

It was noted by Better Wrestling Experience that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wants to sign the 24 year old Hook, as does WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, likely for obvious reasons such as his look and connection with fans, and his second generation roots. Hook’s father, AEW commentator Taz, also reportedly wants his son in WWE, likely for obvious reasons as well such as exposure and experience, among others.

While Hook’s AEW contract status/terms have not been confirmed, it was speculated that he is the “easiest catch” for WWE right now, and that he could be the first of many to leave for WWE.

Hook remains undefeated in AEW after working 33 singles and tag team/multi-man matches. He made his pro wrestling debut on the December 10, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage with a submission win over Fuego Del Sol. Hook started out as a heel on what was known as Team Taz, but after a quick rise in popularity, he is working as a babyface and is currently aligned with The Hardys.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.