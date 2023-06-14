Giovanni Vinci is reportedly not injured.

There’s been some speculation on Vinci’s status and with his future in Imperium after he did not come out on this week’s RAW with stablemates Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Vinci appeared on last week’s RAW Talk episode with crutches, and that came just an hour or so after Matt Riddle put Vinci in the ankle lock during a backstage segment on RAW.

In an update, it was noted by Better Wrestling Experience that Vinci is not legitimately injured. His absence this week and using the crutches last week are just storyline related.

It was recently reported that WWE NXT’s Ilja Dragunov was being discussed for a main roster call-up and a spot in Imperium. It remains to be seen if Imperium would become a four-man faction, or if Dragunov would replace Vinci or Kaiser.

There’s no word yet on how long WWE will keep Vinci off TV. Riddle vs. GUNTHER with the WWE Intercontinental Title on the line is expected for WWE Money In the Bank on July 1.

