CM Punk seems ready and focused for his return to AEW at this Saturday’s Collision premiere.

The former multi-time world champion has been out of action since the fall of 2022 and will be competing in the main event of the company’s brand new program, where he will team with FTR to battle Jay White, Juice Robinson, and ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe.

AEW has since released a video package showing Punk training for his return, which includes him addressing the camera and confirming that he will have a live microphone at Collision. Aside from promoting the show and promising that some scores will be settled he says the following:

I won’t know what I’m going to do or say until I have that microphone in my hand. I have a lot of things to get off my chest.

Punk has remained relatively quiet regarding his involvement in the 2022 Brawl Out incident with The Elite, and aside from a few social media posts could potentially break his silence this Saturday. Check out the video below.