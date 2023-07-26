Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, including the Main Event Mafia group in TNA Wrestling.

Booker, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Scott Steiner, and Sting made up the group.

“I thought I was the star. You know, I wasn’t the star of the show. I brought something to the table as far as that group. I really wanted something to happen with the Main Event Mafia. The Main Event Mafia was a group that was like none other we were, you know, former world heavyweight champions. We all had a history with each other that, you know, ran back for years. I don’t know why that did not work out. I just don’t know why the Main Event Mafia is right now. The t-shirts are still being sold because that was a group, like literally a faction, you know, NWO, DX, it’s something I agree that’s something that, you know, people should still be talking about to this day. I don’t think it would’ve ever been formed in WWE. And that’s why I was so unique, you know and, and how it did come together. All of us were part of that group. We weren’t in WWE at that time, right? We all just happened to be in TNA at that time. That was a comment, you know; seriously, man, you’re not going to see anything like that ever again. I don’t think, you know, so for me, and then again, you might I don’t wanna say ever again, but for me, that group, we had such a nucleus and the, we had such a nucleus of young talent that we really could have created some great, great stories. I could only wish that I had something like that for just one moment in time in the Reality of Wrestling. I only wish, man, that it was gold. It was, it was, it was, it was gold right there in our, in the palm of our hands. And we let it slip by, and I’m not gonna sit here and blame anybody or anything like that, but, you know, none of the stuff that could have happened came to wish what was there.”