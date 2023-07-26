Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray talked about this year’s WWE SummerSlam lineup.

The WWE Hall of Famer hopes Finn Balor beats Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title because it makes Judgment Day’s storyline more intriguing.

“Who wins this match, Finn or Seth?” Bully asked. “I hope it’s Finn because the internal story of Finn and [Damian] Priest intrigues me, and Dominik and Rhea trying to have to keep them at bay.”

Ray also noted he doesn’t think Rollins has been the workhorse champion he said he would be.

“He’s not the workhorse guy that they made us believe he was going to be,” Bully said. “I know it’s still brand new, I get it.”

