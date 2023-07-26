On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW announcer shared his belief that social media has too much of an influence on wrestlers.

“No, not at all, no, I — and to this day, I think if you try to direct what you’re doing on an interview or too much online, I think you’re missing the point,” he said. “So many wrestlers today are motivated by Twitter or by Instagram, and I think it’s wrong.”

He continued, “So, just my opinion and I could be wrong, but I guess that’s just, that’s the old man in me right?”