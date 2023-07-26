Florida Governor and 2024 Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis once checked out some matches at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Former WWE NXT Superstar Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta) recently spoke with VICE Australia & New Zealand, and recalled working a show for DeSantis and his family at the WWE Performance Center.

“He came to the [WWE Performance Center] once,” she revealed. “We got called in on Saturday that Ron DeSantis wanted to have a wrestling show for his kids. So him and his family came in, and they sat front row, and we all beat each other up on a Saturday morning because he wanted to take his kids to see the wrestling.”

You may remember how WWE’s Shane McMahon spent time with DeSantis in February 2022 at the PGA Honda Classic at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. De Lander was released in April 2022, along with other NXT budget cuts.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.