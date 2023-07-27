Former WWE Superstar & Performance Center Coach Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) may be joining AEW soon. Fightful Select reports that AEW recently brought Scotty in to work as a producer/coach on a trial basis. Scotty began working at the WWE Performance Center in September 2016, and stayed there until requesting his release in November 2021.

On a related note, word is that former WWE star and indie veteran Chris Hero (fka Kassius Ohno) is now working full-time as a producer for AEW. PWInsider adds that Hero has received high marks from within the company so far.

It was revealed earlier this month that Hero was working as a producer/coach on a trial basis for the AEW Collision show, but now he has been hired. AEW President Tony Khan noted that he had been working on trying to convince Hero to wrestle again. Hero has not wrestled since being released from WWE in April 2020 due to budget cuts.

