There are plenty of former WWE stars in AEW, such as Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and others.

Chris Hero has been working as a producer/coach for AEW on a trial basis on the Collision brand in recent weeks.

When a fan threw out the idea of Hero potentially working the Blood & Guts Match later this month, AEW President Tony Khan noted he’s working on trying to convince him to work again.

Hero had two runs in WWE after finding success in ROH from 2011-2013 and then to 2016-2020. Hero hasn’t wrestled since being released in April 2020 due to budget cuts.