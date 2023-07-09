Malakai Black made an appearance on The Undisputed Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the podcast, Black gave high praise to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

“I think that a lot of people don’t understand how much of an MVP he has been. I learned a ton from working with Seth, when we were in the pandemic era, and even before that right before we shut down and stuff. The conversations I would have with him and the advice that he would give me and his perspective on the way he does his promos, the way he puts it in his head and how comes up with stuff … every week he would give me questions like, ‘I want you to answer these,’ and I’d have to sit down and think about it and I don’t think people realize how incredibly good this dude and how consistent of a wrestler he’s been for decades. He’s the man.”

Black continued, “When it comes to Seth, not only is his in-ring phenomenal, his mic skills are great, his mindset is great, his consistency … to be consistently in the spotlight, consistently on that upper tier.”