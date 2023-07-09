Magnum TA was the guest host of the latest “Snake Pit” episode, where he spoke about a wide range of topics.

Magnum noted he understands why Ric Flair has struggled with retirement from wrestling because it gets addictive.

Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on July 31, 2022. Flair was victorious in the bout as he forced Jarrett to submit with the figure four.

“It’s a sacrificial business, to begin with. You give up a lot of things people take for granted, things they can do with their time, spend time with their families. You end up … you’re married to the business.” “It was a situation where you grew to despise the travel but you enjoy the performance part of it so much,” Magnum explained. “And enjoy that time in the ring and be able to be rewarded by the fans that are reciprocating, enjoying what you did, it was almost like a euphoric drug kinda thing.” Not only is it a potent drug, but it’s reportedly rare. “There’s nothing I’ve ever been able to do in my life that’s replicated what that experience is like,” Magnum explained. “So I know why Flair and these guys that were able to perform way past their physical prime because they couldn’t hang it up, they didn’t know what else to do. There was nothing to replace that with.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc