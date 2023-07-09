While co-hosting Busted Open Radio, ECW veteran Bully Ray gave his perspective on the comparisons between AEW and ECW.

Ray broke down one of the big things that separated the two promotions and that’s ECW taking fans away from bigger promotions such as WWE.

“There’s always the comparison of AEW to ECW,” Bully said. “ECW took fans from … WWE. ECW took fans from WCW. ECW did such special things that we forced viewers of two wrestling companies that were much bigger than us, and much more financially stable than us, and brought them over to our side. So much so that both companies had to deal with ‘ECW’ chants on their live TV shows. AEW isn’t doing any of that. They’re catering to their fan. And if Tony Khan didn’t have a gazillion dollars, only catering to your fan would get old and financially [unstable] very quickly.”

