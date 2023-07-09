Impact Wrestling star Trey Miguel and Ashley D’Amboise are engaged as Miguel proposed to his now fiance on Saturday while in France.

They were out to dinner after traveling internationally for a wrestling seminar.

Ashley said yes to the big question, leading to several wrestlers congratulating them such as Wes Lee, Deonna Purrazzo, Taya Valkyrie, Thunder Rosa, Sammy Guevara, and more in the comments.

D’Amboise has competed for various independent companies and has made multiple appearances on ROH Television.

Congrats to the happy couple.